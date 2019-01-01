QQQ
Trecora Resources manufactures specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes. Its petrochemical segment includes products such as high purity hydrocarbons, and other petroleum-based products, which include isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane. The specialty synthetic waxes segment produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes and provides custom processing services. It derives maximum revenue from its petrochemical segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.

Trecora Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trecora Resources (TREC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trecora Resources's (TREC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trecora Resources (TREC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TREC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trecora Resources (TREC)?

A

The stock price for Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) is $8.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trecora Resources (TREC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trecora Resources.

Q

When is Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) reporting earnings?

A

Trecora Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Trecora Resources (TREC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trecora Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trecora Resources (TREC) operate in?

A

Trecora Resources is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.