Trecora Resources manufactures specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes. Its petrochemical segment includes products such as high purity hydrocarbons, and other petroleum-based products, which include isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane. The specialty synthetic waxes segment produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes and provides custom processing services. It derives maximum revenue from its petrochemical segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.