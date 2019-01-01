QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Trucept Inc is a provider of professional employer organization (PEO) services. The company offers cost-effective management solutions in the area of human resources services to small and medium-size businesses. Its services include payroll processing, human resources support, workers compensation insurance, safety programs, employee benefits, and other administrative and aftermarket services related to staffing, staff leasing, temporary staffing, and co-employment.

Trucept Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trucept (TREP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trucept (OTCPK: TREP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trucept's (TREP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trucept.

Q

What is the target price for Trucept (TREP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trucept

Q

Current Stock Price for Trucept (TREP)?

A

The stock price for Trucept (OTCPK: TREP) is $0.10395 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:53:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trucept (TREP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trucept.

Q

When is Trucept (OTCPK:TREP) reporting earnings?

A

Trucept does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trucept (TREP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trucept.

Q

What sector and industry does Trucept (TREP) operate in?

A

Trucept is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.