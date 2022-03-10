Tombstone Exploration Corporation & Benzinga Team Up

Benzinga is excited to announce a partnership with Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF) for the creation and distribution of content about Tombstone’s exciting activities and potential for continuing growth.

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a mining exploration and discovery company based in Arizona that has been operating since 2007. Tombstone uses innovative techniques and technologies to target gold, silver and copper mining and mineral exploration in the Southwest United States. With several large-scale projects already completed or underway and an eye toward the future, it is a mining company with experience and a forward-looking strategy.

Tombstone’s mining sites include multiple locations in Arizona that hold promising possibilities for continued mining, including sites that have been mined in the past but where mineral exploration has not been fully realized. For a dramatic aerial video of mining activity at Tombstone’s Bonanza Harquahala in Salome, AZ, check out our drone footage here.

Benzinga is thrilled to be a partner for Tombstone Exploration Corporation and looks forward to the future and what it holds. Stay tuned and expect to see more information coming soon on Tombstone and what it’s up to.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.