There is no Press for this Ticker
Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Subsidiary Southern Power Co. owns 12 gigawatts of mostly non-rate-regulated renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.360
REV5.767B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Southern Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern (SOLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern (NYSE: SOLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern's (SOLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern.

Q

What is the target price for Southern (SOLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern (SOLN)?

A

The stock price for Southern (NYSE: SOLN) is $50.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern (SOLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern.

Q

When is Southern (NYSE:SOLN) reporting earnings?

A

Southern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Southern (SOLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern (SOLN) operate in?

A

Southern is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.