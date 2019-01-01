Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Indus
Schnitzer Steel Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting SCHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Schnitzer Steel Indus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Schnitzer Steel Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Schnitzer Steel Indus was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $47.00. The current price Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) is trading at is $40.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
