(SBBP), Quotes and News Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases. The product portfolio of the group includes COR-003(levoketoconazole) and COR-005 (veldoreotide). COR-003 is a cortisol inhibitor which is used for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome and COR-005 a novel somatostatin analog, which is used for the treatment of acromegaly. In addition, it is also developing BP-2002 (gene modified probiotic) which will be used for the treatment of Diabetes. Geographically, business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States.