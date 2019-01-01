(SBBP), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases. The product portfolio of the group includes COR-003(levoketoconazole) and COR-005 (veldoreotide). COR-003 is a cortisol inhibitor which is used for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome and COR-005 a novel somatostatin analog, which is used for the treatment of acromegaly. In addition, it is also developing BP-2002 (gene modified probiotic) which will be used for the treatment of Diabetes. Geographically, business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-04
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.070 0.0300
REV8.880M10.042M1.120M

Analyst Ratings

