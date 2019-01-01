QQQ
Range
55.5 - 56.59
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/2.4K
Div / Yield
1.28/2.25%
52 Wk
40.1 - 59.9
Mkt Cap
160.5M
Payout Ratio
21.15
Open
55.5
P/E
9.95
EPS
1.45
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Salisbury Bancorp Inc is a full-service bank. It provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of thirteen banking offices. Its product offerings include savings and money market accounts, mortgage loans, retirement plans, business loans, online and mobile banking, and direct deposits. The bank also offers a range of fiduciary services including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.430
REV13.390M

Analyst Ratings

Salisbury Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Salisbury Bancorp's (SAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) was reported by DA Davidson on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)?

A

The stock price for Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) is $56.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) reporting earnings?

A

Salisbury Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salisbury Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) operate in?

A

Salisbury Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.