QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
176.18 - 179.09
Vol / Avg.
130.8K/164K
Div / Yield
1.76/0.99%
52 Wk
148.53 - 200
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
8.64
Open
177.59
P/E
8.76
EPS
8.24
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 1:43PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 2:29PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sanderson Farms Inc is a dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States. The company's product portfolio consists of tray packs and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers. It sells chill-packed, ice-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form under the brand name Sanderson Farms to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.8508.240 0.3900
REV1.290B1.404B114.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sanderson Farms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanderson Farms (SAFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanderson Farms's (SAFM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sanderson Farms (SAFM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 203.00 expecting SAFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.60% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanderson Farms (SAFM)?

A

The stock price for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) is $178.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanderson Farms (SAFM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) reporting earnings?

A

Sanderson Farms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Sanderson Farms (SAFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanderson Farms.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanderson Farms (SAFM) operate in?

A

Sanderson Farms is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.