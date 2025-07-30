July 30, 2025 2:40 PM 2 min read

Gold Gains 1%; Wingstop Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.5% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.02% to 44,639.69 while the NASDAQ rose 0.46% to 21,195.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 6,384.38.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says ‘No’ To This Auto Parts Provider, But ‘Yes’ To Another

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 7.698 million barrels in the week ended July 25, compared to market estimates of a 2 million decline.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Wingstop Inc. WING shares shot up 24% to $360.20 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI got a boost, surging 20% to $137.34 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
  • Rocky Brands Inc RCKY shares were also up, gaining 26% to $29.00 after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Vyne Therapeutics Inc VYNE shares dropped 74% to $0.3764 after the company announced that Phase 2b trial with Repibresib Gel in nonsegmental vitiligo did not meet primary endpoint or key secondary endpoint of F-VASI50 and F-VASI75.
  • Shares of Sos Ltd – ADR SOS were down 55% to $2.7184 after the company announced the pricing of $7.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR was down, falling 15% to $172.40 following worse-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $69.73 while gold traded up 1% at $3,356.50.

Silver traded down 1.3% to $37.775 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.5750.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.21%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.08%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.20% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.26% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.36%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.17% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.18%.

Economics

  • U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.8% from the previous month in May following a 1.8% gain in April.
  • The U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3% in the second quarter following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.
  • Private businesses in the U.S. added 104,000 jobs in July, compared to market estimates of a 75,000 increase.
  • Crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 7.698 million barrels in the week ended July 25, compared to market estimates of a 2 million decline.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$173.94-14.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.89
Growth
5.84
Quality
N/A
Value
34.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FTAI Logo
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$145.8827.8%
RCKY Logo
RCKYRocky Brands Inc
$28.1122.3%
SOS Logo
SOSSOS Ltd
$2.74-54.3%
VYNE Logo
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$0.4020-72.1%
WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$367.3326.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved