PSB Holding Corp provides personal, business and online banking services. The company offers direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts from accounts, automated teller machine services, online banking and bill payment, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, mobile banking and cash management services.

PSB Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PSB Holding (PSBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PSB Holding (OTCQX: PSBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PSB Holding's (PSBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PSB Holding.

Q

What is the target price for PSB Holding (PSBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PSB Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for PSB Holding (PSBP)?

A

The stock price for PSB Holding (OTCQX: PSBP) is $29.74 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:02:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PSB Holding (PSBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2012.

Q

When is PSB Holding (OTCQX:PSBP) reporting earnings?

A

PSB Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PSB Holding (PSBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PSB Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does PSB Holding (PSBP) operate in?

A

PSB Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.