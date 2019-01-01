QQQ
PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk is engaged in the business of retail distribution of consumer products in Indonesia. It operates through the Food and Non-Food Products segments. It offers food and non-food products such as cigarettes, rice, cooking oil, sugar, milk, personal and household care products. Its outlets are spread across several locations in Indonesia. The company generates maximum revenue from the food segment.

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (OTCPK: PSBAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumber Alfaria Trijaya's (PSBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya.

Q

What is the target price for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF)?

A

The stock price for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (OTCPK: PSBAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya.

Q

When is Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (OTCPK:PSBAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumber Alfaria Trijaya.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (PSBAF) operate in?

A

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.