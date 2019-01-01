QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 5:28PM

Analyst Ratings

Global X Cannabis ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ: POTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Cannabis ETF's (POTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Cannabis ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X Cannabis ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)?

A

The stock price for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ: POTX) is $4.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global X Cannabis ETF.

Q

When is Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Cannabis ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Cannabis ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) operate in?

A

Global X Cannabis ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.