Portmeirion Group PLC offers ceramic homeware products like tableware, cookware, giftware, and tabletop accessories. The group operates under three key segments - Portmeirion UK, Portmeirion USA and Global home fragrance. Its ceramic line of business offers products under different brands which include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel. The company operates in the United Kingdom and the United States and has a distributor network across South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Thailand. It sells products through its own retail shops and websites. Most of the revenues are derived from the United States.