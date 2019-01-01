QQQ
Portmeirion Group PLC offers ceramic homeware products like tableware, cookware, giftware, and tabletop accessories. The group operates under three key segments - Portmeirion UK, Portmeirion USA and Global home fragrance. Its ceramic line of business offers products under different brands which include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel. The company operates in the United Kingdom and the United States and has a distributor network across South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Thailand. It sells products through its own retail shops and websites. Most of the revenues are derived from the United States.

Portmeirion Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portmeirion Group (POTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portmeirion Group (OTCGM: POTMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Portmeirion Group's (POTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Portmeirion Group.

Q

What is the target price for Portmeirion Group (POTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Portmeirion Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Portmeirion Group (POTMF)?

A

The stock price for Portmeirion Group (OTCGM: POTMF) is $8.13 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 16:12:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portmeirion Group (POTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Portmeirion Group.

Q

When is Portmeirion Group (OTCGM:POTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Portmeirion Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Portmeirion Group (POTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portmeirion Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Portmeirion Group (POTMF) operate in?

A

Portmeirion Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.