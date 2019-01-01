QQQ
Range
6.34 - 6.83
Vol / Avg.
104.4K/218.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.25 - 16.07
Mkt Cap
607.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
POINT Biopharma Global Inc is a clinical-stage global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer.

POINT Biopharma Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ: PNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are POINT Biopharma Global's (PNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ: PNT) was reported by Mizuho on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting PNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 864.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)?

A

The stock price for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ: PNT) is $6.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for POINT Biopharma Global.

Q

When is POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) reporting earnings?

A

POINT Biopharma Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for POINT Biopharma Global.

Q

What sector and industry does POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) operate in?

A

POINT Biopharma Global is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.