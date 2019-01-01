QQQ
Pantoro Ltd is a gold exploration company. The principal business activities of the company are gold mining, processing, and exploration in Western Australia. The company operates in two segments namely Halls Creek Project and Norseman Gold Project. Its Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine situated 45 km southwest of Halls Creek and a pipeline of exploration and development prospects located east of Halls Creek in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Pantoro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pantoro (PNTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pantoro (OTCPK: PNTOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pantoro's (PNTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pantoro.

Q

What is the target price for Pantoro (PNTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pantoro

Q

Current Stock Price for Pantoro (PNTOF)?

A

The stock price for Pantoro (OTCPK: PNTOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pantoro (PNTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pantoro.

Q

When is Pantoro (OTCPK:PNTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Pantoro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pantoro (PNTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pantoro.

Q

What sector and industry does Pantoro (PNTOF) operate in?

A

Pantoro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.