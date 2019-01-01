QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
10K/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
106.4M
Outstanding
Playfair Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. Its project portfolio comprises of OX Mountain project in Ireland, and Grey River Tungsten located adjacent to the Grey River on the south coast of Newfoundland, and the RKV project. The company is exploring gold at its gold, copper, cobalt and nickel.

Playfair Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playfair Mining (PLYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playfair Mining (OTCPK: PLYFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playfair Mining's (PLYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playfair Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Playfair Mining (PLYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playfair Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Playfair Mining (PLYFF)?

A

The stock price for Playfair Mining (OTCPK: PLYFF) is $0.071 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playfair Mining (PLYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playfair Mining.

Q

When is Playfair Mining (OTCPK:PLYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Playfair Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playfair Mining (PLYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playfair Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Playfair Mining (PLYFF) operate in?

A

Playfair Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.