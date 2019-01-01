PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLx Pharma beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $2.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.53% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.