Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anaplan beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $39.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anaplan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|154.71M
|146.30M
|134.02M
|127.08M
|Revenue Actual
|162.68M
|155.35M
|144.32M
|129.82M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Anaplan using advanced sorting and filters.
Anaplan Questions & Answers
Anaplan (PLAN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 30, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.
The Actual Revenue was $62M, which beat the estimate of $57.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.