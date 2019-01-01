Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anaplan beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $39.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anaplan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.11 -0.14 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 -0.09 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 154.71M 146.30M 134.02M 127.08M Revenue Actual 162.68M 155.35M 144.32M 129.82M

