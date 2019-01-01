|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Metacrine’s space includes: Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX), Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX), Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO).
The latest price target for Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting MTCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) is $0.4401 last updated Today at 5:35:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Metacrine.
Metacrine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Metacrine.
Metacrine is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.