QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.39 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
630.3K/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
18.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
0.41
EPS
-0.69
Shares
42M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:03PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Its program targets the farnesoid X receptor, or FXR, which is central to modulating liver and GI diseases. Its FXR product candidates include MET409 and MET642.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metacrine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metacrine (MTCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metacrine's (MTCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Metacrine (MTCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting MTCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Metacrine (MTCR)?

A

The stock price for Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) is $0.4401 last updated Today at 5:35:12 PM.

Q

Does Metacrine (MTCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metacrine.

Q

When is Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) reporting earnings?

A

Metacrine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Metacrine (MTCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metacrine.

Q

What sector and industry does Metacrine (MTCR) operate in?

A

Metacrine is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.