You can purchase shares of Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Magellan Midstream’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting MMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.60% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) is $45.7 last updated Today at 4:37:40 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Magellan Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Magellan Midstream.
Magellan Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.