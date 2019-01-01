QQQ
Range
45.55 - 46.36
Vol / Avg.
711.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
4.15/8.98%
52 Wk
41.45 - 53.85
Mkt Cap
9.7B
Payout Ratio
97.17
Open
46.15
P/E
10.9
EPS
1.14
Shares
212.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Magellan Midstream Partners is a master limited partnership that operates pipelines and storage terminals in the Central and Eastern United States. Its assets transport, store, and distribute refined petroleum products and crude and earn a fee-based stream of cash flows. Assets include the country's longest petroleum pipeline network and several crude oil pipelines. Refined products make about 65% of operating margin, with the remainder mainly crude-oil pipelines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.240 0.1400
REV663.370M809.300M145.930M

Magellan Midstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magellan Midstream (MMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magellan Midstream's (MMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Magellan Midstream (MMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting MMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.60% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magellan Midstream (MMP)?

A

The stock price for Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) is $45.7 last updated Today at 4:37:40 PM.

Q

Does Magellan Midstream (MMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) reporting earnings?

A

Magellan Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Magellan Midstream (MMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Magellan Midstream (MMP) operate in?

A

Magellan Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.