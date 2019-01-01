KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KnowBe4 beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.17% drop in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KnowBe4 using advanced sorting and filters.
KnowBe4 Questions & Answers
KnowBe4 (KNBE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $53.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.