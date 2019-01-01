KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KnowBe4 beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.17% drop in the share price the next day.

