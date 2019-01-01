ñol

KnowBe4
(NASDAQ:KNBE)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector are trading higher amid overall market as stocks continue to rebound from recent weakness. Reports showing inflation slightly slowing down has also helped lift market sentiment.
18.15
1.28[7.59%]
At close: May 27
18.15
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.96 - 18.47
52 Week High/Low13.78 - 36.67
Open / Close16.99 / 18.15
Float / Outstanding74.5M / 175.1M
Vol / Avg.810.1K / 883K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float74.5M

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KnowBe4 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$75M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$75M

Earnings Recap

 

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KnowBe4 beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.17% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KnowBe4 using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

KnowBe4 Questions & Answers

Q
When is KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) reporting earnings?
A

KnowBe4 (KNBE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were KnowBe4’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $53.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

