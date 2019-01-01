QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/85.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 3.3
Mkt Cap
24.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.01
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Jupai Holdings Ltd is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. It derives net revenues mainly from the provision of wealth management product-related services and asset management services. All of the group's revenues are derived from China.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV16.964M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jupai Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jupai Hldgs (JP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jupai Hldgs (NYSE: JP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jupai Hldgs's (JP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jupai Hldgs (JP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jupai Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Jupai Hldgs (JP)?

A

The stock price for Jupai Hldgs (NYSE: JP) is $0.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:35:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jupai Hldgs (JP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jupai Hldgs.

Q

When is Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) reporting earnings?

A

Jupai Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Jupai Hldgs (JP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jupai Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Jupai Hldgs (JP) operate in?

A

Jupai Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.