Other companies in Itau Corpbanca’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL), Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR).
The latest price target for Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ITCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) is $3.2048 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2018.
Itau Corpbanca’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Itau Corpbanca.
Itau Corpbanca is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.