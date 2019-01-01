QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.75 - 6.23
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
147.87
Shares
645.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Itau Corpbanca is a commercial bank from Chile. The bank has operations in Colombia, Panama, the United States, and Spain. CorpBanca offers commercial and retail banking products, mainly to individuals and midsize and large corporations. The product portfolio consists of treasury and financial advisory, securities brokerage, asset management, insurance brokerage, investment banking, payment products, legal services, cash management, international trade, mortgages, and consumer credit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Itau Corpbanca Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itau Corpbanca's (ITCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ITCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)?

A

The stock price for Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) is $3.2048 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2018.

Q

When is Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) reporting earnings?

A

Itau Corpbanca’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itau Corpbanca.

Q

What sector and industry does Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) operate in?

A

Itau Corpbanca is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.