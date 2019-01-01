QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.64/6.80%
52 Wk
5.35 - 9.48
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
55.24
Open
-
P/E
15.23
EPS
0
Shares
481.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Investec Ltd offers specialist banking and wealth & investment services. It provides Investment advisory services, wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, lending, treasury solutions, transactional banking, investment activities and deposit raising activities.

Analyst Ratings

Investec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investec (ITCFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investec (OTCPK: ITCFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investec's (ITCFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Investec.

Q

What is the target price for Investec (ITCFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Investec

Q

Current Stock Price for Investec (ITCFY)?

A

The stock price for Investec (OTCPK: ITCFY) is $9.48 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:42:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investec (ITCFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

Q

When is Investec (OTCPK:ITCFY) reporting earnings?

A

Investec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Investec (ITCFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investec.

Q

What sector and industry does Investec (ITCFY) operate in?

A

Investec is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.