Greenhill & Co Inc is an independent investment bank that provides financial and strategic advice on significant domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The company derives revenues from both corporate advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, financings and restructurings and capital advisory services related to sales or capital raises pertaining to alternative assets.