Range
17.55 - 18.38
Vol / Avg.
38.1K/123.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.21%
52 Wk
13.25 - 20.32
Mkt Cap
315.2M
Payout Ratio
11.56
Open
18.28
P/E
10.46
EPS
1.57
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Greenhill & Co Inc is an independent investment bank that provides financial and strategic advice on significant domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The company derives revenues from both corporate advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, financings and restructurings and capital advisory services related to sales or capital raises pertaining to alternative assets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9501.210 0.2600
REV107.210M116.732M9.522M

Greenhill & Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenhill & Co (GHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenhill & Co's (GHL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greenhill & Co (GHL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.50 expecting GHL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.88% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenhill & Co (GHL)?

A

The stock price for Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) is $17.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenhill & Co (GHL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Greenhill & Co (GHL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) reporting earnings?

A

Greenhill & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Greenhill & Co (GHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenhill & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenhill & Co (GHL) operate in?

A

Greenhill & Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.