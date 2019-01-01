QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.02 - 1.11
Vol / Avg.
130.6K/948.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.08 - 16.15
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
35.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidates are FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B, and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freeline Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freeline Therapeutics's (FRLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FRLN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)?

A

The stock price for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeline Therapeutics.

Q

When is Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) reporting earnings?

A

Freeline Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freeline Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) operate in?

A

Freeline Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.