Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
0.06/5.02%
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.55
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
40.98
Open
-
P/E
7.28
EPS
0.02
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on logistics and industrial, central business district commercial, office, and business park properties. The trust was established following the merger between Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust in April 2020 and now owns 97 properties valued at around SGD 6.3 billion across Singapore, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management, a subsidiary of Frasers Property Limited, which owns more than 20% of the trust.

Frasers Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frasers Logistics (FRLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frasers Logistics (OTCPK: FRLOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frasers Logistics's (FRLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frasers Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Frasers Logistics (FRLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frasers Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for Frasers Logistics (FRLOF)?

A

The stock price for Frasers Logistics (OTCPK: FRLOF) is $1.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frasers Logistics (FRLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frasers Logistics.

Q

When is Frasers Logistics (OTCPK:FRLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Frasers Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frasers Logistics (FRLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frasers Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Frasers Logistics (FRLOF) operate in?

A

Frasers Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.