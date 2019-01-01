Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on logistics and industrial, central business district commercial, office, and business park properties. The trust was established following the merger between Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust in April 2020 and now owns 97 properties valued at around SGD 6.3 billion across Singapore, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management, a subsidiary of Frasers Property Limited, which owns more than 20% of the trust.