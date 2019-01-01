QQQ
Range
9.88 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/34K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.63 - 10.54
Mkt Cap
426.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.83
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 4:01PM

East Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East Resources (ERES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East Resources (NASDAQ: ERES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East Resources's (ERES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East Resources.

Q

What is the target price for East Resources (ERES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for East Resources (ERES)?

A

The stock price for East Resources (NASDAQ: ERES) is $9.88 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does East Resources (ERES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East Resources.

Q

When is East Resources (NASDAQ:ERES) reporting earnings?

A

East Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East Resources (ERES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does East Resources (ERES) operate in?

A

East Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.