QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/145.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.69 - 9.8
Mkt Cap
254M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
26M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Accretion Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accretion Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accretion Acquisition (ENER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ: ENER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accretion Acquisition's (ENER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accretion Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Accretion Acquisition (ENER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accretion Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Accretion Acquisition (ENER)?

A

The stock price for Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ: ENER) is $9.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accretion Acquisition (ENER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accretion Acquisition.

Q

When is Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENER) reporting earnings?

A

Accretion Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accretion Acquisition (ENER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accretion Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Accretion Acquisition (ENER) operate in?

A

Accretion Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.