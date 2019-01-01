DigiPath Inc is a US-based company engaged in providing pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing cannabis education and training and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. It screens medicinal cannabis for potentially harmful contaminants, including solvents, pesticides, mold and yeast, heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium, biological toxins, such as aflatoxin, ricin, botulinum toxin and microbial contaminants including E. coli, salmonella, Aspergillus, and fungus. It also tests cannabis for its quality, potency, and cannabinoid and terpene profiles, which determine the suitability of specific cannabis strains for the treatment of specific ailments.