Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
56K/154.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:55AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
DigiPath Inc is a US-based company engaged in providing pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing cannabis education and training and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. It screens medicinal cannabis for potentially harmful contaminants, including solvents, pesticides, mold and yeast, heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium, biological toxins, such as aflatoxin, ricin, botulinum toxin and microbial contaminants including E. coli, salmonella, Aspergillus, and fungus. It also tests cannabis for its quality, potency, and cannabinoid and terpene profiles, which determine the suitability of specific cannabis strains for the treatment of specific ailments.

DigiPath Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigiPath (DIGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigiPath (OTCQB: DIGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DigiPath's (DIGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DigiPath.

Q

What is the target price for DigiPath (DIGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DigiPath

Q

Current Stock Price for DigiPath (DIGP)?

A

The stock price for DigiPath (OTCQB: DIGP) is $0.0254 last updated Today at 6:33:29 PM.

Q

Does DigiPath (DIGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigiPath.

Q

When is DigiPath (OTCQB:DIGP) reporting earnings?

A

DigiPath does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DigiPath (DIGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigiPath.

Q

What sector and industry does DigiPath (DIGP) operate in?

A

DigiPath is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.