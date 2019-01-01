|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.700
|0.5200
|REV
|21.610M
|20.462M
|-1.148M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CatchMark Timber Trust’s space includes: Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT), Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and EPR Props (NYSE:EPR).
The latest price target for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) was reported by RBC Capital on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.36% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) is $7.87 last updated Today at 4:30:53 PM.
The next CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
CatchMark Timber Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CatchMark Timber Trust.
CatchMark Timber Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.