Range
7.81 - 7.96
Vol / Avg.
45.6K/410.6K
Div / Yield
0.3/3.80%
52 Wk
7.19 - 12.78
Mkt Cap
384.8M
Payout Ratio
40
Open
7.91
P/E
6.58
EPS
0.7
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CatchMark Timber Trust Inc is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, operates, manages, and disposes of timberland properties. The company's operating segments are Harvest, Real Estate, and Investment Management. The majority of its revenue comes from the Harvest segment, which includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.700 0.5200
REV21.610M20.462M-1.148M

Analyst Ratings

CatchMark Timber Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CatchMark Timber Trust's (CTT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) was reported by RBC Capital on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.36% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)?

A

The stock price for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) is $7.87 last updated Today at 4:30:53 PM.

Q

Does CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) pay a dividend?

A

The next CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) reporting earnings?

A

CatchMark Timber Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) operate in?

A

CatchMark Timber Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.