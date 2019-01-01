QQQ
Centaurus Metals Ltd is engaged in the exploration of iron ore resources. Its projects are Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project and Jambreiro Iron Ore Project. The company's geographic segments include Brazil and Australia.

Centaurus Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centaurus Metals (OTCPK: CTTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centaurus Metals's (CTTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centaurus Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centaurus Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Centaurus Metals (CTTZF)?

A

The stock price for Centaurus Metals (OTCPK: CTTZF) is $0.99 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:34:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centaurus Metals.

Q

When is Centaurus Metals (OTCPK:CTTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Centaurus Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centaurus Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) operate in?

A

Centaurus Metals is in the sector and industry.