Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Computer Programs and Systems Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The company's segment includes Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and support sales generated by Evident and Health and. Post-acute Care EHR segment consists of post-acute care software solutions and support sales generated by AHT, and TruBridge segment primarily consists of business management, consulting and managed IT services sales generated by TruBridge and the sale of Rycan's revenue cycle management workflow and automation software. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Acute Care EHR segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.700 0.1300
REV70.090M74.001M3.911M

CPSI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CPSI (CPSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CPSI's (CPSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CPSI (CPSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CPSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CPSI (CPSI)?

A

The stock price for CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) is $29.815 last updated Today at 3:56:12 PM.

Q

Does CPSI (CPSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Q

When is CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) reporting earnings?

A

CPSI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CPSI (CPSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CPSI.

Q

What sector and industry does CPSI (CPSI) operate in?

A

CPSI is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.