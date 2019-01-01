Computer Programs and Systems Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The company's segment includes Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and support sales generated by Evident and Health and. Post-acute Care EHR segment consists of post-acute care software solutions and support sales generated by AHT, and TruBridge segment primarily consists of business management, consulting and managed IT services sales generated by TruBridge and the sale of Rycan's revenue cycle management workflow and automation software. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Acute Care EHR segment.