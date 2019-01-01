QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Capsource Financial Inc is a holding company engaged in the sale and leasing of transportation equipment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capsource Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capsource Financial (CPSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capsource Financial (OTCEM: CPSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capsource Financial's (CPSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capsource Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Capsource Financial (CPSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capsource Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Capsource Financial (CPSO)?

A

The stock price for Capsource Financial (OTCEM: CPSO) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:08:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capsource Financial (CPSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capsource Financial.

Q

When is Capsource Financial (OTCEM:CPSO) reporting earnings?

A

Capsource Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capsource Financial (CPSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capsource Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Capsource Financial (CPSO) operate in?

A

Capsource Financial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.