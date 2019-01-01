QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce platform selling bulk, high-repeat consumables to consumers and businesses. It offers wholesale products such as groceries, household products, and health supplies.

Boxed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boxed (BOXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boxed (NYSE: BOXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boxed's (BOXD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boxed (BOXD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boxed (NYSE: BOXD) was reported by BTIG on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BOXD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boxed (BOXD)?

A

The stock price for Boxed (NYSE: BOXD) is $9.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boxed (BOXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boxed.

Q

When is Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) reporting earnings?

A

Boxed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boxed (BOXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boxed.

Q

What sector and industry does Boxed (BOXD) operate in?

A

Boxed is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.