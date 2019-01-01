QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biomimix Inc develops Medusa technology along with other water technologies for purposes ranging from Hydrogen production to new marketable methods for clean potable water via non-grid power sources.

Analyst Ratings

Biomimix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biomimix (BMMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biomimix (OTCEM: BMMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biomimix's (BMMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biomimix.

Q

What is the target price for Biomimix (BMMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biomimix

Q

Current Stock Price for Biomimix (BMMX)?

A

The stock price for Biomimix (OTCEM: BMMX) is $0.003 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:07:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biomimix (BMMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biomimix.

Q

When is Biomimix (OTCEM:BMMX) reporting earnings?

A

Biomimix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biomimix (BMMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biomimix.

Q

What sector and industry does Biomimix (BMMX) operate in?

A

Biomimix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.