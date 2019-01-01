|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Biomimix (OTCEM: BMMX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Biomimix.
There is no analysis for Biomimix
The stock price for Biomimix (OTCEM: BMMX) is $0.003 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:07:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biomimix.
Biomimix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Biomimix.
Biomimix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.