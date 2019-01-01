ñol

BBQ Hldgs
(NASDAQ:BBQ)
11.80
00
At close: May 25
13.04
1.2400[10.51%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.75 - 19.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 45.8K
Mkt Cap126.9M
P/E4.9
50d Avg. Price14.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float5.1M

BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BBQ Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.110

Quarterly Revenue

$64.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$64.2M

Earnings Recap

 

BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:32 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BBQ Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $26.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 9.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BBQ Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.10 0.04
EPS Actual 0.27 0.46 0.21 0.08
Revenue Estimate 64.37M 52.88M 39.12M 34.47M
Revenue Actual 68.39M 55.38M 45.52M 37.32M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBQ Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) reporting earnings?
A

BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BBQ Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:BBQ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $23.7M, which beat the estimate of $23.1M.

