Atotech Ltd is a provider of specialty electroplating solutions. It also delivers equipment and service to technology applications. The company's products used in smartphones, communication infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, computing and consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and automotive surface finishing. The firm operates in two business segments: Electronics and General Metal Finishing. The EL segment supplies chemistry, production equipment, and comprehensive services to the electronics industry including printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. The GMF segment supplies chemistry, production technology, and comprehensive services to the surface finishing industries.