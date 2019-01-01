QQQ
Range
23.85 - 24.23
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/713.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.46 - 26.67
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.18
P/E
54.36
EPS
0.1
Shares
194.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Atotech Ltd is a provider of specialty electroplating solutions. It also delivers equipment and service to technology applications. The company's products used in smartphones, communication infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, computing and consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and automotive surface finishing. The firm operates in two business segments: Electronics and General Metal Finishing. The EL segment supplies chemistry, production equipment, and comprehensive services to the electronics industry including printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. The GMF segment supplies chemistry, production technology, and comprehensive services to the surface finishing industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atotech (ATC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atotech (NYSE: ATC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atotech's (ATC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atotech (ATC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atotech (NYSE: ATC) was reported by JP Morgan on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ATC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.43% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atotech (ATC)?

A

The stock price for Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is $23.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atotech (ATC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atotech.

Q

When is Atotech (NYSE:ATC) reporting earnings?

A

Atotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Atotech (ATC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Atotech (ATC) operate in?

A

Atotech is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.