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Strategy Microstrategy MSTR Bitcoin Treasury Company Brand Logo Display
May 13, 2026 4:13 PM 2 min read

GraniteShares Launches MSTR, Coinbase ETFs As Bitcoin-Fueled Volatility Trade Heats Up

Key Features of the New ETFs

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said the expansion reflects where investor demand is currently concentrated, particularly around highly traded crypto-equity names. He added that the ETFs are designed to offer a more accessible and liquid alternative to traditional structured notes while seeking to generate income through a disciplined autocallable framework.

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