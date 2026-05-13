Key Features of the New ETFs Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said the expansion reflects where investor demand is currently concentrated, particularly around highly traded crypto-equity names. He added that the ETFs are designed to offer a more accessible and liquid alternative to traditional structured notes while seeking to generate income through a disciplined autocallable framework. Photo: Shutterstock

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