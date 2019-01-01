QQQ
Range
42.56 - 43.32
Vol / Avg.
47.4K/68K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.30%
52 Wk
34.3 - 45.94
Mkt Cap
872.3M
Payout Ratio
11.97
Open
42.88
P/E
10.78
EPS
1.06
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Allegiance Bancshares Inc is a Texas-based holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides diversified commercial banking services to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Its objective is to grow and strengthen its community banking franchise by deploying its super-community banking strategy and by pursuing select strategic acquisitions in the Houston metropolitan area. The company offers business checking and loans, money market accounts, treasury management, certificates of deposit, and ebanking.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9501.060 0.1100
REV59.770M60.558M788.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allegiance Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allegiance Bancshares's (ABTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ABTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)?

A

The stock price for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) is $42.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) reporting earnings?

A

Allegiance Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegiance Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) operate in?

A

Allegiance Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.