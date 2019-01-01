|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
|1.060
|0.1100
|REV
|59.770M
|60.558M
|788.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Allegiance Bancshares’s space includes: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC).
The latest price target for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ABTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) is $42.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Allegiance Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.