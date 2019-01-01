Allegiance Bancshares Inc is a Texas-based holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides diversified commercial banking services to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Its objective is to grow and strengthen its community banking franchise by deploying its super-community banking strategy and by pursuing select strategic acquisitions in the Houston metropolitan area. The company offers business checking and loans, money market accounts, treasury management, certificates of deposit, and ebanking.