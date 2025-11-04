Dave Ramsey Slams Caller Dreaming Of $30,000 Harley-Davidson: 'You're Too Broke To Do It'

​​Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey didn't hold back when a listener called The Ramsey Show on Monday, asking whether buying a $30,000 Harley-Davidson was a smart move, despite living beyond his means.

Caller Wanted To Buy A $30,000 Harley Using An Inheritance

The caller, earning $65,000 a year with his wife making an additional $15,000 part-time, told Ramsey he wanted to pay cash for a new 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S using savings from a $200,000 inheritance.

He admitted, however, that his family was spending about $1,000 more each month than they earned.

"You're spending more than you make," Ramsey fired back. "You haven't learned to live on less than you make.”

He added, “You're too broke to do it."

Ramsey Urges Caller To Pay Off Mortgage Instead Of Buying A Harley

Co-host Rachel Cruze pressed further, asking, "How are you living above your means?" The caller explained that they were dipping into savings each month while also tithing and contributing 15% to retirement.

Ramsey pointed out that the caller's $150,000 mutual fund and $80,000 emergency fund could easily pay off his $250,000 mortgage.

"You have too much in an emergency fund and you should pay off your mortgage," Ramsey said.

"Nothing safer than a paid-off mortgage. It’s much safer than a stock market investment," he added.

Ramsey Urged Debt-Free Living And Smart Spending Habits

Ramsey consistently promoted living debt-free, saving wisely and spending with purpose.

In one 2019 call, he told a Texas listener to pay cash for a home instead of investing the money, citing his study showing that millionaires typically paid off their mortgages within 10 years.

He also advised parents to replace allowances with a "commission system," where kids earn money through chores to learn responsibility and the value of hard work.

Alongside co-hosts Jade Warshaw and Dr. John Delony, Ramsey said it was fine to enjoy small luxuries like upgraded travel as long as key financial goals such as saving, budgeting, and giving were met first.

Across his advice, Ramsey's message stayed clear: live below your means, avoid debt, and use money to build stability and freedom.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

