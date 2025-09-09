Ramsey Show Erupts After Woman Says She Doesn't Want $600,000 Rolls-Royce, Husband Makes Millions In Crypto But Buys Wrong Color Car

A caller on The Ramsey Show on Monday sparked disbelief after revealing she wanted to sell a $600,000 Rolls-Royce her husband gifted her, explaining he makes millions in crypto but picked the wrong color and style.

Caller Rejects $600,000 Rolls-Royce, Says She Wanted A Drop-Top Bentley

The caller, identifying herself as Alexis, told Financial expert Dave Ramsey and co-host George Kamel that her husband surprised her with a 2025 Rolls-Royce Black Badge.

"It was all black with a red interior," she said. "But it's not the color I asked for. I wanted a drop-top Bentley."

Kamel joked, "Sometimes I get my wife's Starbucks order wrong, so I totally relate," before Ramsey interrupted with laughter, asking, "Are you punking us?"

Crypto Wealth And Volatile Lifestyle Spark Ramsey's Warning

The caller explained that her husband's crypto trading brings in "millions some months and nothing in others." She admitted she no longer cared about luxury cars and had an offer to sell the Rolls-Royce.

"I just would like to do something a little bit more interesting than have it sit in my driveway," she said.

Ramsey pushed back, stressing that such decisions shouldn't be made in isolation.

"Two grown-ups living together don't buy $600,000 cars without the other one being involved in the decision," he said. "And two grown-ups living together share their assets, their liabilities, their incomes, their dreams, and their fears."

Ramsey Criticized Costly Student Loans And Reckless Spending Habits

Last week’s episodes, Ramsey delivered sharp critiques of callers struggling with major money decisions.

Katie called in to ask whether she and her physician husband, who earned $400,000 a year but carried nearly $500,000 in student loans, should spend $40,000 on two used cars.

Ramsey dismissed the idea, blasting their slow debt payoff and calling her "a broke doctor's wife." He argued that buying cars did not matter until they got serious about tackling their financial foundation.

Earlier this year, Ramsey highlighted three "illogical" money mistakes he said were draining bank accounts.

He warned against purchasing a home with someone you are not married to, using insurance payouts to justify car upgrades, and taking on massive student debt for low-paying "passion" careers.

Calling such decisions reckless, Ramsey said, "Don't do dumb moves with money. It causes you to be broke and hurt your feelings."

