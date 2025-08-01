Dave Ramsey Snaps At Divorcing Caller Left With $2K, Demands He Reclaim $25K From Ex: 'This Is Asinine'

In an episode of “The Ramsey Show,” financial expert Dave Ramsey offered advice to a caller, Nathan, who was going through a difficult divorce and needed to purchase a used car.

What Happened: On June 29, Nathan, the caller, explained he was in the midst of a “nasty divorce” and his only vehicle had just broken down.

“She split up everything and left me with almost nothing,” he said, revealing he only had $2,000 left after legal expenses.

Ramsey's tone shifted sharply when Nathan mentioned that the couple once shared $50,000 in savings, but he no longer had access to it.

“You call your lawyer and say, ‘I want half of our savings account transferred to me by the end of the day. This is asinine," Ramsey snapped. “I want my money now.”

Tensions rose further when Nathan disclosed that his wife was pregnant with someone else's child. "That's her problem," Ramsey said bluntly.

“She's got $50,000, 25 of which is yours, and she's getting ready to get a judge to give her a little slapping she doesn’t get their money turned over."

With no judge involved and his ex not represented by a lawyer, Nathan had been hesitant to push forward. Ramsey insisted, "You've been tolerating this too long… if you were in a business partnership and the partnership was closing down, you would not allow your business partner to sit on $50,000 when 25 of it is yours."

Ramsey then sarcastically added that the caller’s only other option would be to sell his broken-down car for a few hundred dollars to a local salvage yard and combine that with his remaining $2,000 to purchase a low-cost vehicle, suggesting it as a temporary solution until “you light a fire under these people on the other side of this discussion.”

Why It Matters: This advice from Ramsey comes in the wake of a series of episodes on his show where he has been addressing complex family financial situations. In one case, Ramsey advised a woman on how to handle her husband’s family’s $1 million debt.

In another, he criticized a woman’s sister for being a financial burden on their mother.

Ramsey also advised a woman named Emily to address her husband's frequent dining out, which was straining their budget after his salary cut. He warned against enabling irresponsible spending and urged a compassionate, honest conversation about their finances.

