'Their Business Is To Pay You As Little As Possible,' Says Joe Rogan. Here's Why He Thinks Insurance Industry Is 'The Craziest Gamble Ever'

Comedian Joe Rogan is often unrestrained while discussing different societal issues and this time he took aim at the U.S. health insurance industry. Joined by fellow comedian Joe DeRosa, the pair called out what they see as the fundamental problem with health coverage in America: you pay every month, but when you actually need it, you might be out of luck.

Premiums Are Rising, But Coverage Still Feels Unreliable

“Their business is to pay you as little as possible and get you to give them money every month so that maybe if something happens, they’ll pay for it. Maybe. But maybe not,” Rogan said on his podcast.

The discussion was sparked by the recent story of former UFC and Bellator fighter Ben Askren, who developed necrotic pneumonia and needed a double lung transplant at just 40 years old. Despite his serious condition and history as a professional athlete, his insurance company initially refused to cover the life-saving procedure.

“He had to get a double lung replacement surgery at 40, and insurance didn’t want to cover it,” Rogan said. “He was on a ventilator for months.”

DeRosa was stunned: “It’s insane.”

The conversation remains relevant today as Americans face steep increases in insurance costs heading into 2026. According to consulting firm Mercer, employees can expect a 6.5% increase in their health plan premiums next year—the steepest jump in 15 years. Affordable Care Act plans are climbing even faster, with a 26% average increase, and could spike by 114% if enhanced subsidies expire, according to KFF.

Open Enrollment And Tough Decisions

With open enrollment underway, millions of Americans are trying to figure out how to afford decent health coverage. Most people get their insurance through their employers, but more than 24 million use ACA plans, and the cost difference year to year can be dramatic.

Health policy analyst Louise Norris warned that the prices listed now may not be final. “If those subsidy enhancements get extended, or if they get modified and extended, you might end up paying a different premium than what you're seeing now,” she told CNBC recently.

Financial advisors recommend reviewing your 2025 medical spending before locking in a plan. Check if your doctors are still in-network, and look at your health needs for 2026. For many, it comes down to choosing between higher monthly premiums with lower out-of-pocket costs, or lower premiums with a higher deductible.

“The Craziest Gamble Ever”

Rogan summed up his frustration: “The insurance gamble is the craziest gamble ever. I’m going to pay you every month and hopefully you’ll be kind enough to cover my insurance if something goes wrong.”

DeRosa compared health insurance to buying a protection plan at a retail store, only worse. “Insurance has become buying the protection plan at Best Buy,” he said.

Rogan disagreed, but only because he thinks the Best Buy plan is better. “You just show your receipt, they shake your hand, thank you, and you leave. It’s great!”

They also questioned the ethics of the entire system. Rogan called it “demonic” that companies can deny life-saving treatment to people who have been paying premiums for years. “If you know that someone’s going to die, but you can deny them coverage… how do you do that?” he asked.

As premiums rise and policies change, Americans are left weighing their health needs against financial reality.

Image: Shutterstock