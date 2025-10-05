Joe Rogan Warns That Rich People Focused Only On Money Lose Their Humanity. 'They're Just Number People, They Don't Give A F**k About You'

Comedian and host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world Joe Rogan has never been shy about criticizing the way corporate America operates. In a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he delivered one of his strongest messages yet, warning that when the pursuit of money becomes the only goal, people lose their connection to humanity.

Rogan Takes Aim At Greed And Wealth Hoarding

Speaking with comic and podcast host Ian Edwards, Rogan said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in “the biggest transfer of wealth ever.” He criticized the decision to keep large corporations open while forcing small businesses to close.

“You can only go to Target during a pandemic. You can only go to McDonald’s during a pandemic. You can’t go [to a small business], it’s a pandemic,” Rogan said. “So where’s all that money go? That money goes to all the other businesses that can stay open. Walmart, Target, all these things flourish.”

Edwards added that massive companies got large stimulus checks, while regular people received comparatively little. Rogan described it as money being “legally siphoned into other people’s businesses.”

Rogan didn't hold back when discussing the mindset of ultra-wealthy individuals who only care about money. “There's kinds of people that make money that are only trying to make money. That’s all they’re trying to do… They’re just number people,” he said. “They don’t give a f**k about you. They’re just trying to make more numbers.”

How Much Money Does One Need?

Edwards questioned how much is ever enough for the rich. “If you get all the money and nobody has anything, do you really have money?” he asked.

Rogan contrasted people who chase numbers with those who create products or services, naming Tesla CEO Elon Musk as someone whose wealth comes from innovation. He noted that Musk became the richest person in the world because he builds things like electric cars and spacecraft.

However, Rogan added that in reality, the richest individuals might not be as visible, pointing to figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin or Middle Eastern royalty, whose true wealth isn’t publicly accounted for. Still, based on public tracking, he said, Musk stands at the top because of what he creates.

A Message To CEOs

In last year’s episode with author and political commentator Michael Malice, Rogan delivered a direct message to CEOs: “If the CEOs and all these people realize—like you are going to die. And if you are wasting all your time trying to squeeze as much money as humanly possible out of every person that interacts with your company, you're not living a harmonious life.”

Rogan wasn't arguing against making money, just the way it’s often pursued. “It doesn't mean that you can't make a lot of money and sell things, but you can make a lot of money and sell things with a psychedelic capitalist perspective where you're not trying to do evil. You're just trying to be fair about it,” he said. He acknowledged the idea was “very utopian.”

Still, his warning remains straightforward: when people become obsessed with profits above all else, they stop seeing others as human beings. “You get more and more sociopathic as you go down that road,” he said.

Image: Imagn Images