Berlin Gaming Startup Born Raises $15M From Tencent, Accel To Combat Loneliness With AI 'Friends' That 15M Users Love

A virtual pet that only comes alive when two people raise it together is at the center of a growing AI movement out of Berlin.

Born, an AI gaming startup co-founded and led by Fabian Kamberi, announced on Sept. 10 that it just secured $15 million in a Series A round led by Accel with backing from Tencent and Laton Ventures, lifting its total funding to $25 million.

Shared Digital Creatures as Antidote to Isolation

Born's flagship product, Pengu, merges generative AI with a social twist by asking users to co-parent, play minigames, and care for the same virtual pet. Users collaborate with friends or partners rather than each having solo conversations with a chatbot. According to the company, the shared responsibility aims to strengthen both virtual play and real-world relationships.

Born frames its mission as moving away from chatbot-centric platforms that keep users isolated. The company stated that its AI characters are designed to be social, emotionally resonant, and culturally relevant, allowing users to connect with friends through shared digital experiences rather than relying solely on one-to-one conversations with a bot.

Kamberi told TechCrunch that existing AI companions often isolate users by focusing only on one-to-one chatbot interactions, which he sees as exploitative rather than supportive. He added: "It feels like it fuels the loneliness epidemic, instead of making it more fun and giving users the opportunity to make their lives better."

Pengu's Global Growth and Born's Next AI Character Plans

Pengu has over 15 million users globally, though Born has not published how many of those are paying subscribers. The app operates on a freemium model, and users can upgrade via a Pengu Pass subscription for access to extra features, TechCrunch reported.

Born said it plans to add new characters to Pengu, including some that double as learning companions. The company will open an office in New York later in the year to support marketing efforts and drive deeper AI research into character personality, memory of past interactions, and growth over time.

Teen-Targeted Social AI in Stealth Mode

Born readies another social AI product aimed at ages 16-21, though users as young as 13 may access its apps. This new product remains in stealth mode, aiming to deliver "culturally relevant AI companions that feel like real friends," possibly recommending TikTok videos or Instagram Reels based on each user's content consumption.

Kamberi expects this new product to benefit from network effects as users sharing their creations on social platforms could drive growth, TechCrunch reported.

Investor Backing and Born's Vision for Social AI Expansion

Accel, Tencent, and Laton Ventures believe Born addresses a gap in consumer AI by combining entertainment with social connectivity.

Accel Partner Luca Bocchio said in the statement that the firm has been "really impressed by the team's ability to develop chart-topping apps and their inspiring product vision, and we're looking forward to continuing our partnership with them as they scale globally."

Kamberi said the new capital will accelerate the company's roadmap, enabling Born to expand its product lineup and strengthen its AI research: "This funding allows us to push forward on building AI experiences that feel human, relevant, and deeply integrated into people's digital lives. We intend to lead this new category by doing what we do best: delivering exciting and valuable consumer social experiences."

Born relies primarily on OpenAI's generative AI models, but has built additional safety layers for younger users, TechCrunch reported.

Image: Shutterstock