Why Scale AI, Perplexity, Miro, Bilt And Mixpanel Are Launching On Framer As It Secures $100 Million Funding At $2 Billion Valuation

Website design platform Framer announced on Aug. 28 a $100 million Series D funding round led by existing investors Meritech and Atomico, valuing the company at $2 billion. The professional website builder has quietly captured major brands including Perplexity, Scale AI, Miro, Bilt, Zapier, and Mixpanel.

With hundreds of thousands of active sites and more than half a million monthly active users, the Amsterdam- and San Francisco-based company says it has become a central tool for professional websites.

Why Leading Startups Are Choosing Framer

Framer has rapidly gained traction among high-growth startups and enterprises by offering a faster, more flexible way to build professional-grade websites. In the most recent Y Combinator batch, 40% of companies launched using the platform.

"Framer is changing the way the best companies bring their ideas online," Framer co-founder and CEO Koen Bok said in the company's statement. "Designers and marketers can now ship production-ready sites in days, not months—without waiting on a front-end team. That means better-looking, higher-performing pages built right where the brand lives."

For more than a decade, visual website builders like Squarespace SQSP have simplified personal websites. Professional, high-traffic, brand-defining websites, however, have typically required developer-heavy workflows.

Framer says it is closing that gap by combining a flexible design canvas with built-in features such as a content management system, analytics, enterprise security, A/B testing and live collaboration.

According to Framer, the startup addresses what it calls a “market shift worth tens of billions of dollars.” Companies can now build fully custom professional sites faster, easier, and at a fraction of traditional costs.

A $2 Billion Market Shift

The company's growth mirrors a wider market transition. Businesses want to reduce the time and resources spent on developer-led website builds. By offering tools for both design and enterprise-level scaling, Framer is expanding into a huge market, according to the company.

Framer launched business plans late last year, and the majority of new customers now come from this segment, making it the fastest-growing revenue stream for the company. The platform's momentum has been powered by its ability to streamline the process of launching and managing professional websites while lowering costs for growing companies.

Unlike traditional builders, Framer claims it integrates advanced features directly into its design platform. Users can edit pages on-site, test conversions, track analytics, and collaborate in real time, without relying on developer teams or separate software tools. This places the platform as a single solution for companies managing their entire .com infrastructure.

The Next Phase For Framer

The Series D funding will support Framer's U.S. expansion and its continued investment in artificial intelligence. According to the company, recent product updates include on-page editing, which allows anyone, not just designers, to update websites directly on live pages.

The company is now working toward making Framer the platform where businesses of all sizes can run their entire online presence. Framer's mission is to become the modern standard for professional websites. With renowned companies already on board, the company's new valuation may show that this standard is quickly being set.

