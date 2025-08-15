Japanese Startup Helical Fusion Raises $15 Million To Build 'Another Sun' On Earth — Promises 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy By 2030s

In an effort to advance fusion-based clean energy, Tokyo-based Helical Fusion announced last month it raised $15 million in Series A funding to accelerate development of the world's first steady-state net power fusion plant, a reactor that the firm's CEO calls "another sun" on Earth.

The funding brings Helical Fusion's total capital, including grants and loans, to $35 million, fueling its Helix Program, a plan to deliver continuous, carbon-free electricity in the 2030s. The company's approach is based on the stellarator, a magnetic confinement device capable of maintaining plasma stability without the downtime of other fusion methods.

$550 Billion Market Potential for Continuous Carbon-Free Power

Global electricity demand is projected to surge by 2050 as population growth and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence drive higher consumption, Helical Fusion says. According to the company, analysts forecast the fusion energy market could be worth $550 billion annually by mid-century, if technical and economic barriers are overcome.

Helical Fusion's Series A round drew participation from 21 investors, including SBI Investment, Keio Innovation Initiative, KDDI Green Partners Fund, Daiwa House Ventures, and Toyoda Gosei, along with public financial institutions. The funding shows growing interest across Asia in competing in the global race to commercialize fusion technology.

Helican Fusion CEO Takaya Taguchi said the company's goal is to create "another sun" on Earth, calling it "the ultimate step in humanity's energy journey" and a potential path to "true energy independence for the first time in history."

Helical Fusion Says Its Stellarator Could Outperform Other Fusion Designs

Helical Fusion says its stellarator design uses intricately shaped magnetic coils to confine superheated plasma, enabling inherently stable, continuous operation. This contrasts with tokamak and laser-based systems, which operate in pulses and require frequent restarts.

The technology builds on nearly 70 years of research at Japan's National Institute for Fusion Science, home to the Large Helical Device, one of the world's most advanced stellarator facilities. By leveraging this scientific foundation and Japan's manufacturing expertise, Helical Fusion aims to deliver the first commercially viable stellarator for electricity generation.

The Helix Program will begin with Helix Haruka, an intermediate system for component validation, before scaling to Helix Kanata, the flagship plant designed for 24/7 carbon-free power output.

"When we consider what's realistically achievable with today's technology, we are sure that we are the one. Our technology will be an invaluable asset not just for Asia, but for humanity," Taguchi said in the statement.

From Earth's Cities to Space Exploration

Helical Fusion says its technology could power not only cities but also long-duration space missions and lunar infrastructure in the decades ahead. Fusion energy offers a unique advantage: one gram of fuel could produce as much energy as eight tons of oil, without long-lived radioactive waste or harmful emissions.

The company is working with industrial partners to develop key components such as high-temperature superconducting magnets and liquid metal blankets, both critical to commercial fusion viability.

Taguchi said Helical Fusion is seeking partners "to pioneer a new global industry" and "lead the world into a more sustainable future."

Image: Shutterstock