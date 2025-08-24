SpaceX To Launch Starship Flight 10 Tonight After 3 Failures: Crucial Test For NASA Artemis Moon Lander

SpaceX is set to launch its Flight 10 Starship on Sunday evening, marking a pivotal moment for the company’s Mars ambitions and its $2.9 billion NASA Artemis contract after three consecutive failures in 2025.

Launch Window and Recovery Strategy

The Flight 10 mission is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, with a one-hour launch window, according to a Space.com report.

Unlike previous attempts, SpaceX will not attempt the signature “chopsticks” catch of the Super Heavy booster. Instead, the company plans an intentional ocean splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico to test extreme reentry profiles and backup engine configurations.

The mission timeline shows the Super Heavy booster will perform a landing burn using two center engines before shutting down at approximately 6 minutes and 40 seconds into flight, deliberately testing failure scenarios that could inform future recovery operations.

Technical Objectives and Market Implications

The 400-foot rocket will carry eight Starlink satellite simulators in its “Pez dispenser” deployment system, building on lessons from Flight 9’s failed payload door opening. The test includes multiple heat shield configurations and structural stress tests designed to push the vehicle’s limits.

SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on August 25-26 if technical or weather issues arise. The company’s aggressive testing schedule reflects pressure to meet NASA’s 2027 Artemis 3 moon landing timeline, with Starship serving as the lunar lander.

Previous Failures Drive Design Changes

Flight 10 follows three failed missions this year: Flights 7, 8, and 9 in January, March, and May, respectively, plus a ground explosion in June that destroyed the original upper stage vehicle. Each failure has provided data for iterative improvements.

The mission will test active cooling metallic tiles and smoothed tile edges, addressing hot spots observed during Flight 6’s reentry. Functional catch fittings will undergo thermal and structural testing to prepare for future tower recoveries.

