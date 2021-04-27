Why Aarons Company's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

The Aarons Company (NYSE: AAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Aarons reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 56 cents by 121%. The company reported quarterly sales of $481.05 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $428.35 million by 12%.

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products.

The stock was trading 21.07% higher at $32 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.92 and a 52-week low of $16.20.